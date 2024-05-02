On Contradiction Between The US And China

The US believes that even with enemies it is possible to collaborate on some matters and oppose each other on others, as was the case with the USSR during the Cold War. China may think differently, however.

In any case, whether or not Blinken was given the red carpet treatment, the US has decided it is not concerned with such chinoiserie.

Blinken was unfazed. His main objective was to deliver a message as clearly as possible: Beijing should cease its support for Russia's war in Ukraine, or there will be consequences.

After Blinken's departure, China welcomed tech billionaire and Tesla founder Elon Musk, who canceled a trip to Delhi, India, to meet with Premier Li Qiang.

Beijing seems to trust that America's wealthy can influence US politics. It appears that Beijing considers them to be the true power centers in America, capable of making the administration hear and heed Beijing's arguments.

They are indeed important but US politics is very complex; the billionaires are just one component of the machine. If they act or are influenced to act, without sufficient coordination with other elements their actions can backfire.

Before World War II, Henry Ford, who was pro-fascist and the richest and most potent American industrialist at the time, supported Nazi Germany along with many other US“barons.” They were wiped out and silenced by the war.

Wise Chinese pundits advising Xi on America are right to look for paths other than direct government-to-government channels to influence and communicate with the political establishment.

However, political maneuvering anywhere is not a science; it's an art and can backfire. The wave of anti-establishment protests in the 1960s and 1970s, triggered by opposition to the draft for the Vietnam War, didn't undermine the US establishment but rather bolstered it.

The current wave of pro-Hamas demonstrations on US college campuses could do the same, especially since there is no Vietnam War tearing American society apart. Beijing might want to consider that taking an anti-government and anti-establishment stance in America could backfire, too.

Similarly, it could be unwise for the US to bet against Xi, the keystone holding the country together. Though not everyone in China may be pleased with him, their power and welfare depend on his leadership.