Zelensky Signs Mobilization Bill Into Law

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday signed off the bill on amendments to certain legislative acts regarding military service, mobilization, and military registration, recently adopted by Ukraine's Parliament.

That's according to the Parliament's website , Ukrinform reports.

Earlier today, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk signed the bill before forwarding it to President for putting it into force.

