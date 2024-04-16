Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates FIWE 14Th Global Economic Summit And Presents Women Entrepreneur's Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a prominent figure in the field of entrepreneurship and education, had the esteemed privilege of inaugurating the second day of the 14th Global Economic Summit organized by the Federation of Women Entrepreneurs (FIWE). Dr. Marwah also had the honor of presenting the Women Entrepreneur's Award during the event.



The 14th Global Economic Summit, hosted by FIWE, serves as a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs and to facilitate discussions on crucial economic issues. Dr. Marwah, in his inaugural address, expressed his admiration for the indomitable spirit and resilience displayed by women entrepreneurs in balancing their professional and personal responsibilities.



"It is truly an honor to be a part of the 14th Women Economic Summit and Awards, where we celebrate the invaluable contributions of women entrepreneurs to the global economy," remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah during his address. "The acronym 'W.O.M.E.N.' encapsulates the essence of their role - from being the wealth creators of the world to serving as a source of motivation and nurturing the spirit of nationalism."



Dr. Rajni Aggarwal, President of the Federation of Indian Women Entrepreneurs, expressed gratitude to Dr. Marwah for his presence and support towards empowering women in entrepreneurship.



Established in 1993 and registered under the Society Act of India in May 1999, FIWE stands as one of India's premier institutions dedicated to the development of women entrepreneurs. With a membership base of 15,000 individual members and 28 member associations across various states in India, FIWE plays a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurship among women through education, training, awareness programs, and business counselling.



The 14th Global Economic Summit reaffirmed FIWE's commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and creating an enabling ecosystem for their success. The event was supported by International Women's Film Forum and AAFT School of Fashion and Design.





