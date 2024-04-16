Ukrainian Finance Ministry Delegation Arrives In Washington For IMF-World Bank Meetings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A delegation from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry has started a working visit to IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington.

The ministry's press service announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko met with U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh and Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez.

The ministry said that the key topics were meeting the needs of the Ukrainian state budget in 2024, using seized Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, as well as rapid recovery, primarily of the energy sector and critical infrastructure.

IMF names conditions for confiscation of Russian assets

Since February 24, 2022, the total amount of U.S. budget support to Ukraine has reached about $23 billion. The funds raised have become a significant contribution to the stability of the country's financial system.

Photos: Ukrainian Finance Ministry

