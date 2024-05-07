US Talks To Israel, Says Rafah Operation Is Of Limited Scope

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, May 8 (IANS/DPA) The US government is insisting that the army's advance on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip is a "limited" operation, after talks with the Israeli government.

We have "repeatedly and consistently" made clear concerns about a "major operation in Rafah in densely populated areas that would give higher risk to civilians and civilian casualties," National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby said on Tuesday.

However, Washington was assured in talks with Israeli representatives that it was an operation of "limited duration in size and scope and scale" aimed at disrupting Hamas' ability to transport weapons across the Rafah border.

Further action was being monitored, he said.

Of negotiations on a hostage agreement with the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas, Kirby said he assumed that the two sides could come together and agree on any areas outstanding.

Washington will do everything possible to support this process and achieve this result, said Kirby, without providing any further details. At this delicate stage and at a very sensitive time in the negotiations, he said it was best to let the negotiators close the existing gaps.

However, given the text, this seems possible, he said.