The Indian Middle Class Doesn't Need A Savior


5/7/2024 7:15:09 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Middle-class people play the money game on defense rather than offense. Their primary concerns are survival and security instead of creating wealth and abundance or opportunity. It boils down to this: If your goal is to be comfortable, chances are you'll never get rich. But if your goal is to be rich, chances are you'll end up uncomfortable.

For the middle class, comfort is the ultimate goal. It is nice, too. At least you can go out to a decent restaurant for a change. But pretty much you order based on the prices on the menu rather than the items. That's a fundamental difference in mindset between the rich and middle class.

The rich look at the menu offerings but middle class people look at the prices. So, if you want to be rich, your priorities should be, first, never belittle your desire; second, believe in yourself as the master of your life; and, third, be responsible for your decisions.

At the core of building one's future or wealth is the belief that you are in control of your destiny, instead of playing the victim card and blaming external factors for one's failure. Of course,“Poor me” is the predominant thought process of any“victim.” Victim mentality not only hinders personal growth. It also influence political decisions.

Rather than taking full responsibility for actively participating in functioning democracy and questioning the intent of authority from time to time, members of the middle class across the world want someone else to alleviate the burdens of their political and constitutional commitment to the country.

Asia Times

