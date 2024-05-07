The Indian Middle Class Doesn't Need A Savior

This creates a great opportunity for the leaders to pitch themselves as saviors or messiahs, who will help them in getting rid of their responsibilities and problems. India is no exception, and it is showing that especially clearly right now.

The liberalization of the Indian economy in the 1990s was instrumental in creating a 300 million-strong middle class. The Indian middle class inherited democracy without actively participating in revolutionary movements – unlike Western counterparts, who historically played a pivotal role in driving social, political, and economic change.

The French middle class led the French Revolution, which brought a new world in which the rights of man, the rights of citizens, were declared. The British middle class's struggle paveed the way for parliamentary democracy.

For the Indian middle class, that new system was handed over through the constitution, which contains ideas borrowed from the West's revolutions. That lack of struggle has made the beneficiaries complacent about the values and democratic heritage they received.

In recent years, the Indian political landscape has witnessed the emergence of the savior complex – the belief that a single charismatic leader holds the key to solving all society's problems. Narendra Modi's rise to power has been marked by the cultivation of this belief.

Posing as a savior, Modi has exploited the flaws of Indian democratic systems such as red tape bureaucracy , corruption and the helpless mindset of the Indian middle class.

However, it's crucial to recognize that Indian democracy, despite its flaws, functions relatively well. Modi, to, is the product of that democracy. Modi's rise to power from a tea seller to prime minister of the world's largest democracy is a testimony to it. No democracy in the world comes close to providing such an example.

But today's Modi wants to destroy the very system which attributes to his rise.

Throughout history, the narrative of revolution has been romanticized as the harbinger of change and progress. Yet, behind the fervor and idealism lies a darker truth: Once revolutions succeed, the first work of the people who come into power is to destroy the very forces that ushered in change, so that their status quo can't be challenged.

Modi is no exception. In the last ten years, Modi has built a personality cult. The campaign“Modi Ki Guarantee” (Modi's Guarantee) that's being propagated by the BJP and Modi in the general elections of 2024 is a reflection of it.

Through shrewd marketing tactics and strategic messaging, Modi now wants to position himself as a replacement for rights guaranteed by the constitution through institutional democracy. There is only one guarantee in the country: Modi's Guarantee.