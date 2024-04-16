Srinagar Boat Tragedy: Pall Of Gloom In Batwara As Thousands Offer Funeral For 5 Deceased

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid tears and sobs, thousands of people offered funeral prayers of five individuals, who drowned to death after a boat capsized in Srinagar's Gandabal area on Tuesday morning.
The funeral was jointly offered for five deceased including a woman, her two sons and two other locals.ADVERTISEMENT
News agency KNO reported that the funeral was offered in a ground in the locality where thousands of people with numb eyes participated.
A pall of gloom descended the entire Batwara locality after the incident. Locals alleged that the incident was due to the absence of bridge in the locality.
“We have been promised high and tall but unfortunately nobody bothered to ensure a bridge in the locality. Today's tragedy is because of the absence of a bridge,” the locals said. Read Also 6 Dead As Boat Ferrying Schoolchildren Capsizes In Jhelum In Srinagar Constantly Monitoring Situation: LG Sinha on Srinagar Boat Tragedy
Meanwhile, several top officials of the civil administration as well as Jammu and Kashmir Police visited the spot to assess the situation.
Rescue operation is still underway as several people – who were on the boat when incident took place – are reportedly missing
