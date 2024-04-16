Ex-Israeli PM: Tel Aviv Has Lost Deterrent Power To Tehran

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The leader of the Israeli opposition criticized the Prime Minister of the country on Monday, saying that Tel Aviv has lost its deterrent power against Iran's rocket attacks.

Yair Lapid described Benjamin Netanyahu's government as a“threat to Israel” and emphasized the need for elections.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Mr. Lapid said in a press conference,“This government and this Prime Minister have become an existential threat to Israel. They have undermined Israel's deterrent power.”

Lapid added,“Enemies smell weakness in this government and raise their heads.”

Mr. Lapid questioned Netanyahu's approach to Iran, stating,“If Netanyahu has been working on the Iran issue in recent years, how have they allowed them to become a nuclear-capable country and sent hundreds of drones and cruise missiles to attack Israel?”

The Israeli government and its Western allies have provided a positive assessment of the Israeli army's missile defense system two days after Iran's attack with over 300 rockets and drones.

They claim to have tracked and destroyed most of Iran's cruise and ballistic missiles and drones.

