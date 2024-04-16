Georgia Strengthens Special Security Regime In Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

A special security regime was applied in the Parliament ofGeorgia today.

Azernews informs with reference to foreignmedia that access will be limited to visitors only, but onlyinvited persons will be able to enter the building. Therestrictions will not affect accredited journalists.

At the plenary session, deputies will discuss the draft law "OnForeign Agents". Opponents of the law promised to resume theirprotests near the parliament on April 16 at 11 am.

It should be noted that yesterday the Ministry of InternalAffairs (MIA) of Georgia detained 14 people during the protestagainst the law "On Foreign Agents" in Tbilisi.

According to information, they violated public order, resistedthe security guards, and insulted the police officers. During theclashes with the protesters, an employee of the law enforcementagencies was injured, and he was given medical assistance.

Besides, according to local media, the leader of the opposition"Girchi - More Freedom" Party, Zurab Caparidze, is among thosedetained.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili supported the protesterson her "X" account.