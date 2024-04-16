Gulf Air Hosts Ramadan Ghabga For Its Partners In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently hosted a Ramadan Ghabga event for its strategic partners in Doha, Qatar at The NED Hotel.

The event provided an opportunity to cultivate relationships with the national carrier's partners and customers in Doha, while enjoying the enriching ambiance of the holy month of Ramadan.

During the event, companies and organisations that achieved exceptional sales performance in 2023 were honored. Additionally, the General Sales Agent of Gulf Air in Doha was acknowledged for his outstanding contributions.

On this occasion, the Director of Sales at Gulf Air Joanna Patterson, and Country Manager at Gulf Air in Doha Mohamed Alnazar met with several travel agents to discuss the collaborative efforts, as well as the growth opportunities of Gulf Air in Qatar's market.

Gulf Air operates 21 weekly scheduled flights from Bahrain International Airport to Hamad International Airport in Doha, ensuring seamless connectivity between Bahrain and Qatar.