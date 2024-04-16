Jammu-Srinagar Rail Link By June

According to the reports, over the weekend, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General Manoj Yadav conducted an extensive inspection of the newly constructed railway line and stations between Banihal and Sangaldan in Ramban district. Arriving in Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit, Yadav, accompanied by Northern Railway officials, embarked on a special inspection, traveling to Banihal station from Srinagar via rail car. During his visit, he meticulously examined the railway station and RPF post, ensuring security measures were in place.

Reports inform that Yadav proceeded to Khadi-Sumbad and Sangaldan railway stations, where he assessed the deployment and security arrangements of the Railway Protection Force.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, including the 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan section, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20. This ambitious endeavor, totaling 272 km, represents a significant milestone in India's railway infrastructure development. Phase I of the project, covering the 118 km long Qazigund-Baramulla section, was inaugurated in October 2009. Subsequent phases saw the inauguration of the 18 km long Banihal-Qazigund section in June 2013 and the 25 km long Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.(KNO)

