(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR QATARI CITIZENS

If you are a Qatari national planning a trip to Cambodia, opting for the Cambodia e-visa could be the most suitable choice. Since 2006, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Kingdom of Cambodia has been issuing uncomplicated and hassle-free visas to visitors from Qatar, as well as travelers and businessmen from other nations. Cambodia's e-Visa is an electronic travel permit available for citizens from more than 200 countries, including Qatar. The e-visa for Cambodia is valid for Qataris for one entry and a 30-day duration. Because the entire process can be completed online, the Cambodian e-visa for Qatari citizens is simple to apply for and receive.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR ROMANIAN CITIZENS

Romanian travelers heading to Cambodia can now skip the visa application at the Embassy as the Cambodian government has introduced new measures allowing them to simply go online to complete the visa process. Starting from 2006, e-visas have been issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Kingdom of Cambodia. Cambodia offers an e-Visa as an electronic travel permit for citizens from more than 200 countries, including Romania. Citizens of Romania are allowed to travel as tourists to Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days by obtaining the Cambodia e-visa. This is a one-time use permit. The entire visa application process takes approximately 15 minutes and can be completed from the convenience of one's own office or home.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR RUSSIAN CITIZENS

Russian citizens planning to travel to Cambodia can now apply for an electronic visa without having to go through the Embassy, thanks to a new program introduced by the Cambodian government. Since 2006, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Cambodia has been providing e-Visas. The e-Visa for Cambodia is an electronic travel document given to people from more than 200 nations, which includes Russia. Cambodia eVisas can be used for tourism, leisure, and short-term business trips. The e visa for Cambodian citizens allows Russians to stay in Cambodia for 30 days upon arrival and is valid for a single entry. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done in the comfort of one's own office or home.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR SPANISH CITIZENS

Spanish individuals traveling to Cambodia for tourism or leisure purposes are now eligible to request an eVisa through the internet. In 2006, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Cambodia introduced the eVisa to simplify the visa application process for tourists visiting the country. The e-visa for Cambodia is an electronic authorization for individuals from Spain. Over 200 countries, Spain included, mandate the need for this visa. The e-visa for Cambodia is a single-entry visa option that is offered to most qualifying nationalities, permitting a stay of up to 30 days upon entry into the country. This e-visa remains valid for a period of three months starting from the date of its issuance. Eligible applicants should fill out the Cambodia e-visa application form, which only takes a few minutes to complete with personal and passport information. Applicants must also specify the purpose of their trip as well as the intended date of entry into Cambodia.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR SLOVAK CITIZENS

As a Slovakian citizen preparing to visit Cambodia, you must obtain a Cambodia e-visa before your journey. In Cambodia in 2006, the eVisa system was introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to streamline the visa application process for foreign tourists. The online visa for Cambodia is a digital permit for individuals from Slovakia to gain entry into the nation. This visa type is required by over 200 countries, including Slovakia. The electronic visa for citizens of Slovakia enables them to visit Cambodia for tourist purposes. A Cambodian e-visa is effective for three months from the date of its issuance. Slovakian tourists can stay in the country for a maximum of 30 days using a Single-Entry visa. Stay no longer than the number of days allowed, or you will be fined. The entire visa application process takes approximately 15 minutes and can be completed in the privacy of one's own office or home.

