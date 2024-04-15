Cambodia Visa For British, Emirate, Uruguay Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR BRITISH CITIZENS

The Cambodia e-visa, introduced in 2006 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, is an online electronic visa that permits citizens of qualifying countries to travel to Cambodia for tourism within a specific timeframe. The electronic travel authorization for entering Cambodia, known as the Cambodia e-Visa, is accessible to individuals from more than 200 nations, including the United Kingdom. British citizens can use the Cambodia e-Visa for a single entry and a maximum stay of 30 days starting from the issuance date. This particular e-visa remains valid for three months from the date of issuance and enables a stay of up to thirty days in Cambodia. Visitors from the United Kingdom can apply for a Cambodia visa online in a matter of minutes, with only basic personal and passport information required.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA CONTACT AND SUPPORT

You can contact us for Cambodia visa information and assistance:

Email: ...

CAMBODIA VISA FOR EMIRATI CITIZENS

Emirati citizens must obtain a visa to enter Cambodia, even for brief visits. If you have an Emirati passport, you have the option to apply for a Cambodia visa online for business or tourism purposes. The Cambodia e-visa, launched in 2006 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, is an electronic visa that permits citizens of certain countries to travel to Cambodia for tourism within a specified timeframe. The e-Visa for Cambodia is an electronic permission for travel that can be obtained by citizens from more than 200 countries, including the UAE. For Emirati citizens, the Cambodia e-Visa is valid for a single-entry trip and up to 30 days from the date of issue. Citizens of Emirati can apply in minutes and travel to Cambodia without having to visit an embassy or consulate.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR URUGUAYAN CITIZENS

Citizens of Uruguay have the option to request a visa for Cambodia online if they intend to visit for business or tourism. The Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation introduced the Cambodia e-visa in 2006 as an online electronic visa for eligible countries' citizens to visit Cambodia temporarily for tourism. The Cambodia e-Visa is an electronic travel permit that can be obtained by citizens of more than 200 nations, including Uruguay. Uruguayan citizens can use the Cambodia e-Visa for a one-time visit lasting 30 days starting from the date of issuance. Your e-Visa will be valid for three months from the day it was issued. Citizens of Uruguay can apply in minutes and travel to Cambodia without visiting an embassy or consulate.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA BUSINESS VISA

The Cambodia business visa enables individuals to explore various business prospects available in Cambodia. The business-friendly tax system, no duties when entering the EU and the US, affordable labor, use of the US dollar, and the government's support for foreign investment are some reasons why business owners and entrepreneurs are drawn to this nation. Travelers intending to go on business trips to Cambodia must follow the entry regulations of the country. This involves obtaining a Cambodian visa prior to crossing the border. Introduced by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in 2006, the Cambodian e-Visa is an electronic visa available online for tourists to remain in the country for a maximum of 30 days. The Cambodian business visa (Type-E) is a travel permit that allows the holder to visit Cambodia for business purposes. The Type-E visa allows for a 30-day stay in the country, with the option of an additional 30-day extension. The first step in applying for a Cambodia Type-E visa is to fill out the online application form. Filling out the Cambodia business e-Visa application takes only a few minutes. You only need to provide basic information about yourself and your travel plans.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia eVisa fee.