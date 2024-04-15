Who Is Rohit Godara? Lawrence Bishnoi's Aide Responsible For Firing Outside Salman Khan's House

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for the shooting outside actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai on Sunday, according to top Mumbai Police sources. They also claimed that gangster Rohit Godara, who runs Bishnoi's gang in Rajasthan, attacked Salman's residence to issue a warning for his alleged connection to Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel.

Godara's identity arose after criminal Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post, signing off with the names Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, and Kala Jathari.

Who is Rohit Godara

Rohit Godara is a close friend of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol Bishnoi, and Goldy Brar. He had already fled to Dubai from New Delhi using a forged passport. According to sources, he currently handles all of the Bishnoi gang's operations from the UK.

Rohit has over 32 criminal cases filed against him at various police stations across the country. Notably, he is one of the accused in the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was murdered in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.