China’s Guizhou’s tea industry makes over 3.2M jobs

(MENAFN) The 16th Guizhou Tea Expo, which commenced on Monday, shed light on the significant role played by the tea industry in southwest China's Guizhou Province, particularly in terms of employment generation and economic contribution. According to the expo's findings, the tea industry has emerged as a major employer, providing livelihood opportunities for over 3.2 million individuals, with a significant portion comprising approximately 2.75 million farmers.



In the year 2023, Guizhou boasted a substantial tea planting area of about 6.75 million mu (equivalent to 450,000 hectares), indicative of the province's robust cultivation efforts in the tea sector. Moreover, the comprehensive output value generated by the tea industry soared to an impressive 90.8 billion yuan (equivalent to 12.8 billion U.S. dollars) during the same period, underscoring the industry's substantial economic contribution to the region. Notably, the annual per capita income of tea farmers surged to 15,337.6 yuan, reflecting the positive impact of the tea industry on improving livelihoods and enhancing income levels among local communities.



To further strengthen the tea industry and empower tea farmers, Guizhou Province has prioritized comprehensive training initiatives covering various aspects of the tea industry chain. These training programs encompass crucial areas such as tea garden management and protection, disease and pest control, as well as tea processing techniques. In 2023 alone, a total of 4,032 training sessions were organized, benefiting a substantial cohort of 112,500 individuals.

