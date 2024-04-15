UAE ministry calls for citizens to be vigilant amid weather changes

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Interior in UEA has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of society and the protection of lives and property as its foremost priorities. In light of anticipated weather fluctuations from April 15 to 17, the Ministry urges the public to adhere strictly to directives issued by relevant authorities, including safety requirements and guidelines. Emphasizing the importance of obtaining news from official sources and avoiding the circulation of rumors, the Ministry seeks to mitigate potential risks associated with unpredictable weather conditions.



According to forecasts from the National Center of Meteorology, today's weather is expected to be characterized by instability, featuring cumulus clouds and the possibility of rain across various areas. Temperatures are projected to rise, accompanied by moderate to brisk winds, occasionally intensifying in tandem with active cloud formations. These conditions may contribute to the dispersal of dust and dirt, reducing horizontal visibility. As the depression deepens, cloud coverage is anticipated to increase in select areas, interspersed with cumulus clouds, bringing rainfall of varying intensity in wave-like patterns, often accompanied by lightning, thunder, and occasionally hail.



Throughout the day, cloud cover is expected to gradually diminish, particularly in northern and eastern regions, as rainfall persists, leading to a decrease in temperatures. Winds are forecasted to shift from southeasterly to northeasterly, eventually transitioning to northwesterly directions, with speeds ranging from moderate to active, occasionally becoming strong, especially in the presence of cumulonimbus clouds. These conditions may exacerbate dust and dirt dispersion, further reducing horizontal visibility and potentially causing the displacement of solid objects. Wind speeds are anticipated to taper off by Wednesday, maintaining a moderate to active level intermittently.



Regarding maritime conditions, moderate to turbulent waves are anticipated, occasionally reaching very turbulent levels, particularly on Monday and Tuesday in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. By Wednesday, wave intensity is expected to subside to average levels in both regions. The Ministry advises caution and vigilance for those navigating these waters, particularly during periods of heightened turbulence.

