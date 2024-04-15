America floats softer replacement to seizing Moscow`s reserves

(MENAFN) Amidst ongoing debates surrounding the fate of frozen Russian assets, the United States has reportedly put forward a softer alternative to the initial proposal of outright confiscation, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. Instead of immediate expropriation, the United States aims to leverage future profits from seized Russian assets to raise debt on behalf of Ukraine, a move aimed at addressing concerns raised by European allies.



Western nations have collectively blocked approximately USD300 billion of Russian sovereign assets, primarily held in the Belgium-based central securities depository Euroclear. While the United States initially advocated for the outright expropriation of these funds to provide direct financial support to Ukraine, European nations have expressed reservations regarding the legality and potential consequences of such a move, fearing its impact on the stability of the Western financial system.



In response to these concerns, United States Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh reportedly proposed an alternative approach during a visit to Kiev.



Singh suggested utilizing future profits generated from the frozen assets to secure loans on Ukraine's behalf, allowing for a more sustainable and less contentious means of supporting the country's financial needs.



By leveraging the anticipated profits over an extended period, the United States aims to maximize the value of these income flows, potentially unlocking significant financial resources for Ukraine's benefit. Singh emphasized the concept of "supersizing" the value of future income streams, highlighting the potential for substantial financial gains through strategic leveraging.



While the proposal presents a pragmatic alternative to immediate asset confiscation, European officials remain cautious, citing concerns over the feasibility and implications of such a strategy.



The potential for generating substantial funds through bond issuance using future asset profits is acknowledged, but uncertainties surrounding future interest rates and market conditions underscore the complexity of the proposal.



As discussions continue among Western allies regarding the optimal utilization of frozen Russian assets, the United States's proposed approach represents a nuanced attempt to balance the imperative of supporting Ukraine with the need to address concerns raised by European partners. The outcome of these deliberations will likely shape the trajectory of Western financial assistance to Ukraine and the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region.

MENAFN15042024000045015687ID1108094142