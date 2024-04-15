Leopard Sighting In Srinagar: Teams Deployed At Few Schools As Precautionary Measure

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amidst reports about presence of leopard in Malabagh area of Srinagar, Wildlife department officials have deployed multiple teams at few schools as a precautionary measure, officials said.
Quooting a senior Wildlife official, news agency KNO reported that they have deployed multiple teams at many schools including RP school and Green Valley school to keep a close vigil in the area.ADVERTISEMENT
The official asked the resident not panic and urged the schools authorities to carry out routine work as their reams are on ground.
He said that they could not carry out drone survey in the area due to the incessant rainfall and that they will do the same once there is improvement in weather conditions.
After reports of a leopard being sighted in Rangpora, Elahibagh surfaced on social media, the Wildlife department Saturday also confirmed presence of the animal in Malabagh area. Read Also Leopard Sighted In Srinagar's Malabagh Area, Wildlife Deptt Mobilizes Teams Leopard Injures 5 In Central Kashmir, Later Captured Alive
The authorities have asked people to be careful and not allow children to move out, especially during morning and evening hours.
