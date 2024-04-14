Social Development Ministry Apprehends Over 800 Beggars In March

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Social Development Ministry conducted 417 campaigns to combat vagrancy in March, resulting in the apprehension of 808 beggars.

The ministry's monthly report revealed that it processed 5,174 applications for social studies aimed at providing health insurance to disadvantaged families, in addition to 124 studies for treatment expense exemptions, 35 cases for settling inheritors' rights, and 1,769 studies for domestic helper hiring fee exemptions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The report highlighted the registration of 15 new local associations in the past month, along with 73 requests for amendments to association bylaws. It also reported the dissolution of 58 associations, making the total number of associations registered under the Associations Law stand at 6,399.

The ministry also said that it issued a warning to one association, established temporary committees for 10 associations and terminated four temporary committees.

The report also said that four nurseries were licensed, 23 children entered care and protection institutions, 25 were transferred from these institutions, and eight were placed with foster care families.



In another report, the National Aid Fund (NAF) also highlighted that unified cash support transfers in March amounted to JD171,451, adding that monthly financial aid transfers totalled JD16,841, and recurring and temporary monthly financial aid transfers stood at JD33,830.

The NAF report also noted that 4,148 new families benefited from the unified cash support programme, 675 families received financial aid from the complementary financial aid programme, 923 families received instant emergency financial assistance, and 602 households received regular emergency financial assistance.