LS Polls: Top Gujarat BJP, Congress Leaders Set To File Nominations

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, April 15 (IANS) Top BJP and Congress leaders in Gujarat are set to file their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls.

The list of BJP leaders who will be filing nominations on Monday includes Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, Dinesh Makwana from Ahmedabad West, sitting MP Hasmukh Patel from Ahmedabad East, and Chandu Shihora from Surendranagar.

Union Minister Purusottam Rupala is scheduled to file his nomination on Tuesday alongside three other party candidates.

Congress candidates who will file their nominations on Monday are MLAs Geni Thakor from Banaskantha and Rutvik Makwana (Surendranagar), J.P. Maraviya (Jamnagar) and Siddharth Chaudhary from Bardoli.

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced a list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming general elections in Gujarat.

Prominent national figures spearheading the campaign include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Other key campaigners are Smriti Irani, Arjun Mundra, Bharti Pawar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.

Gujarat will go into polls on May 7 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.