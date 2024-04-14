Delhi: 15-Year-Old Girl Held For Stabbing Neighbour To Death Over Water Dispute (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a 15-year-old girl on the charges of stabbing a neighbour to death after a quarrel over filling water from the common tap of the first floor of the house.

The incident took place in Delhi's Farsh Bazar area.

The deceased was identified as Soni, a resident of Bhikam Singh Colony in Farsh Bazar area.

Sharing the details, police said that on Friday at 10.59 p.m., information regarding a stabbing incident was received.

"Acting on the call, the police team reached the spot and found injured Soni in her room. She had 2-3 cut marks on her left hand and a small wound on her stomach," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary.

Soni was immediately taken to Hedgewar Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. During the initial probe, it was revealed that Soni and her husband Satbir had a fight with their neighbour, his wife and their 15-year-old daughter.

Further investigation revealed that at about 7.30 p.m., Soni had a confrontation with her neighbour's wife and daughter over filling water from the common tap on the first floor of the house.

"During the altercation, Soni twisted the girl's hand, prompting the girl to seek treatment at Dr Hedgewar Hospital. The girl was treated as a non-Medico Legal Case (MLC) patient, and an X-ray of her hand was conducted. Subsequently, the girl and her mother returned to their room and engaged in another altercation with Soni and her husband, Satbir. During this second altercation, Soni was stabbed by the girl," said the DCP. "The apprehended girl will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB)," the DCP said, adding that there are four rooms on the first floor of the house and three rooms are occupied by three separate families and the owner kept a room for his use.

"All the occupants of these four rooms use a common toilet and a common tap. There is a small space near the tap which is used by all the tenants for washing clothes and utensils," said the DCP.

According to the probe, on the day of the incident, the mother of the juvenile was filling water in a tub for washing clothes but Soni also wanted to wash her utensils, so she removed the tub before it got filled.

"As the mother of the juvenile had to leave for work soon, she wanted to wash her clothes and an argument happened between the two. In the evening, the argument again started when the deceased's husband Satbir came home and started abusing the family of the juvenile after consuming liquor," said the DCP.

As per the investigation conducted so far, the police have come to know that such types of arguments have happened earlier also between the tenants as they use a common toilet and washing area.