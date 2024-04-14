Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon Light Up Manish Malhotra's Show At Varanasi's Namo Ghat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon graced the ramp for Manish Malhotra's show at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday evening.

The show saw the two actors celebrating Indian craftsmanship as they sported traditional wear.

The two-day event, aimed to showcase Varanasi's handicrafts and handlooms on a global platform, was organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation.

The Bollywood stars earlier paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. While Kriti donned a yellow coloured suit, Ranveer wore a white kurta pyjama.

They also visited the Dashashwamedh Ghat along with the designer Manish Malhotra.

Kriti took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture with Ranveer and her BFF Manish Malhotra, who has been her close friend since her modelling days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti is basking on the success of her film 'Crew', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

Ranveer will reprise his role of Simmba in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial 'Singham Again'. The film also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, along with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer has 'Don 3' in the pipeline.