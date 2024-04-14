7 Indoor Plants To Attract Money And Good Fortune

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There's no scientific evidence that indoor plants attract money, but Feng Shui believes some plants offer tremendous energy and success. Seven indoor plants that bring luck.

Aloe vera is valued for its medicinal properties and is believed to attract positive energy and prosperity. It's associated with healing, protection, and good fortune.



The Snake Plant is valued for purifying the air and bringing luck and great energy. Its upward-pointing leaves symbolize stability and financial prosperity.

The Peace Lily is known for its air-purifying qualities and is believed to bring harmony and prosperity to the home.



Chinese tradition associates Lucky Bamboo with luck and prosperity. It's thought to provide luck and energy when arranged or with a precise number of stalks.

The Money Tree is one of the most popular plants believed to bring luck and wealth. According to Feng Shui, its braided trunk and five-lobed leaves symbolize the five elements.

Also known as the "Money Plant" or "Crassula," the Jade Plant is believed to attract prosperity and success. Its round, coin-shaped leaves symbolize wealth and financial success.