SP Broke Jat-Muslim Brotherhood: Mayawati

Muzaffarnagar (UP), April 14 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Sunday alleged that the brotherhood between Jats and Muslims was broken during the Samajwadi Party (SP) government.

Addressing an election rally here, she said that so much panic was created in Muzaffarnagar that the representatives of the Muslim community were not even ready to contest the elections.

She said that there were no riots in Muzaffarnagar during her regime.

Mayawati said that people of every category and community were given preference in ticket distribution in her party.

“The mentality of BJP is also narrow. BJP will not return to power. The theatrics and rhetoric of the BJP will not work this time. Whenever the BSP government is formed, farmers will be given a fair price. The poor will be benefited not by giving ration but by providing permanent employment. The exploitation of Muslims will also be stopped. Recruitment during the BSP government was done in a fair manner. The youth of Jat community also got employment. There is a difference between the words and actions of the BJP,” she said.

She said that power has been in the hands of Congress since independence but the development of western UP could not take place.

“If the government is formed, we will work to make Western Uttar Pradesh a separate state,” she promised.