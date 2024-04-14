Larsen & Toubro concludes Divestment of its entire stake (51%) in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited(L&TIDPL)

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 12, 2024 : Larsen & Toubro(L&T) has announced the completion of divestment of L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (LTIDPL), a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro Limited and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) holding 51% and 49% shares respectively. LTIDPL has been a pioneer in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model of Infrastructure development in India. Both L&T (51%) and CPP Investments (49%) stakes have been acquired by M/s Epic Concesiones Private Limited, an investee company of Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus Strategy, managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited(EAAA).
This deal is in line with L&T’s strategy to exit non-core businesses for reducing its exposure to the asset heavy developmental projects portfolio thereby enhancing its Return on Equity.
“This transaction marks the achievement of a significant milestone towards the execution of our strategic Lakshya 2026 plan and also provides a conducive environment for growth to L&T IDPL under Edelweiss Alternatives. The transaction is the culmination of a long journey for L&T that started in early 2000s in the Developmental Projects business and I have no doubt that the portfolio of good quality assets and team of IDPL will add value to Infrastructure Yield Strategy of Edelweiss Alternatives platform going forward. I would also like to thank the concession authorities and lenders to IDPL for their valuable support to this divestment”. said Mr. D.K. Sen, Advisor to CMD & Head - Development Projects.
Background:
Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.
MENAFN14042024005232011781ID1108092434
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.