Larsen & Toubro concludes Divestment of its entire stake (51%) in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited(L&TIDPL)

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 12, 2024 : Larsen & Toubro(L&T) has announced the completion of divestment of L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (LTIDPL), a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro Limited and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) holding 51% and 49% shares respectively. LTIDPL has been a pioneer in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model of Infrastructure development in India. Both L&T (51%) and CPP Investments (49%) stakes have been acquired by M/s Epic Concesiones Private Limited, an investee company of Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus Strategy, managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited(EAAA).



This deal is in line with L&T’s strategy to exit non-core businesses for reducing its exposure to the asset heavy developmental projects portfolio thereby enhancing its Return on Equity.



“This transaction marks the achievement of a significant milestone towards the execution of our strategic Lakshya 2026 plan and also provides a conducive environment for growth to L&T IDPL under Edelweiss Alternatives. The transaction is the culmination of a long journey for L&T that started in early 2000s in the Developmental Projects business and I have no doubt that the portfolio of good quality assets and team of IDPL will add value to Infrastructure Yield Strategy of Edelweiss Alternatives platform going forward. I would also like to thank the concession authorities and lenders to IDPL for their valuable support to this divestment”. said Mr. D.K. Sen, Advisor to CMD & Head - Development Projects.





Background:



Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.









MENAFN14042024005232011781ID1108092434