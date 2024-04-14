Poland claims Israel issued apology over volunteer`s death in Gaza

(MENAFN) Poland stated on Friday that Israel’s envoy in Warsaw has issued an apology over the killing of a Polish aid worker murdered in an Israeli air attack in Gaza during this week. Ambassador Yacov Livne was summoned by Warsaw over his “outrageous” comments previously this week. The Israeli envoy said that the occurrence was not a conflict crime also blamed Poles who believe otherwise of anti-Semitism.



On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched three successive air-raids on a humanitarian convoy, murdering seven foreign residents working for the relief group World Central Kitchen (WCK), together with 35-year-old Damian Sobol from Poland. “I handed over a note of protest to the ambassador. The ambassador apologized for this event, which has no precedent in the history of the civilized world,” Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna informed a media meeting on Friday. Livne allegedly told Szejna that Israel’s top court would perform a criminal probe into the occurence.



“There should be an investigation under the supervision of the victims’ countries under criminal law into this event, which bears the hallmarks of murder,” Szejna persisted, also noting that Sobol’s family should too be given reimbursement. “The information we received so far [from Israel] is not satisfactory but we see this meeting as a change of tone,” Szejna stated, saying that Livne would not be fired.

