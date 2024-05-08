U.S. Preparing New Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration is preparing a new security assistance package for Ukraine.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a briefing in Washington on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are working on other packages. I think you can expect to see us get back to the kind of tempo that we were at before we had this break in funding," he said.

In this context, Miller stressed that the law signed by U.S. President Joe Biden in late April provides such an opportunity. Miller did not go into details, but noted that Ukraine should soon expect additional funding coming.

