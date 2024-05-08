4.2 Million Ukrainians Under Temporary Protection In EU Eurostat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of March 31, 2024, 4.2 million non-EU citizens, who fled Ukraine as a consequence of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine that began on February 24, 2022, had temporary protection status in the EU.
That's according to Eurostat , Ukrinform reports.
At the end of March 2024, the EU countries hosting the highest number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine were Germany (1,301,790 people; 30.9% of total EU), Poland (955,520; 22.7%) and Czechia (364,375; 8.7%).
"Compared with the end of February 2024, the largest absolute increases in the number of beneficiaries were observed in Germany (+15,210; +1.2%), the Netherlands (+4,705; +4.0%) and Bulgaria (+3,475; +7.6%)," Eurostat said.
The number of beneficiaries decreased in nine EU countries, with Czechia (-20,700; -5.4%), Sweden (-9,960; -21.5%), Austria (-9,130; -11.1%), Denmark (-5,385; -14.5%) and Poland (-1,680; -0.2%) registering the largest absolute decreases.
On March 31, 2024, Ukrainian citizens represented over 98% of the beneficiaries of temporary protection. Adult women made up almost half (45.8%) of temporary protection beneficiaries in the EU. Children accounted for almost one-third (32.8%), while adult men comprised slightly more than a fifth (21.4%) of the total.
MENAFN08052024000193011044ID1108190999
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.