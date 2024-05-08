4.2 Million Ukrainians Under Temporary Protection In EU Eurostat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of March 31, 2024, 4.2 million non-EU citizens, who fled Ukraine as a consequence of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine that began on February 24, 2022, had temporary protection status in the EU.

That's according to Eurostat , Ukrinform reports.

At the end of March 2024, the EU countries hosting the highest number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine were Germany (1,301,790 people; 30.9% of total EU), Poland (955,520; 22.7%) and Czechia (364,375; 8.7%).

"Compared with the end of February 2024, the largest absolute increases in the number of beneficiaries were observed in Germany (+15,210; +1.2%), the Netherlands (+4,705; +4.0%) and Bulgaria (+3,475; +7.6%)," Eurostat said.

The number of beneficiaries decreased in nine EU countries, with Czechia (-20,700; -5.4%), Sweden (-9,960; -21.5%), Austria (-9,130; -11.1%), Denmark (-5,385; -14.5%) and Poland (-1,680; -0.2%) registering the largest absolute decreases.

On March 31, 2024, Ukrainian citizens represented over 98% of the beneficiaries of temporary protection. Adult women made up almost half (45.8%) of temporary protection beneficiaries in the EU. Children accounted for almost one-third (32.8%), while adult men comprised slightly more than a fifth (21.4%) of the total.