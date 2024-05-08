Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Lands In Egypt's El-Arish

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

El-Arish: A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft landed in El-Arish, Arab Republic of Egypt, with 11 tons of aid onboard, including food supplies from the Qatar Red Crescent Society, to be delivered to Gaza.

This takes the total of Qatari relief planes sent to 94.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatars full support for the brotherly Palestinian people amid the tough humanitarian challenges they are subjected to.