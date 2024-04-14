Media reports Ireland great bill for Ukrainian refugees` pets unveiled

(MENAFN) In a surprising revelation, it has come to light that Irish taxpayers bore the expense of housing almost 2,000 pets belonging to Ukrainian refugees, a significant portion of which were acquired after the refugees arrived in Ireland. According to reports from local media outlets, the Department of Integration allocated funds for accommodating these pets, with peak spending recorded in November 2022.



The Irish Mirror's investigation revealed that during this period, approximately 1,806 pets, including 933 dogs, 819 cats, and 54 other animals, were provided accommodation in hotels and other properties at the state's expense. Each animal incurred a cost of up to EUR20 (approximately USD21.50) per night, with the total expenditure estimated to be just over EUR1 million (USD1.07 million) per month.



However, the exact amount spent exclusively on accommodating pets could not be determined, as the department did not differentiate between Ukrainian Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTPs) and their pets. This revelation has sparked criticism from some quarters, with independent lawmaker Michael McNamara condemning the expenditure as "incredible" and "ridiculous."



McNamara questioned the rationale behind the government's decision to cover the cost of housing pets, expressing incredulity at the department's handling of taxpayer funds. He suggested that while refugees may have been willing to pay for their pets' accommodation, the department's willingness to foot the bill may have encouraged them to accept the offer.



In response to the scrutiny, the Department of Integration clarified that it ceased providing accommodation for Ukrainian pets from November 9, 2022. The revelation of taxpayer-funded accommodation for pets belonging to Ukrainian refugees raises questions about resource allocation and expenditure priorities in times of humanitarian crises.

