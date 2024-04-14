IMF chief underlines robust US economic growth amid global economic optimism

(MENAFN) During a speech in Washington, the Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, underscored the significant role of robust economic growth in the United States in bolstering expectations for the global economy. Georgieva noted that while global growth has seen a slight uptick, particularly fueled by strong activity in the United States and several emerging market economies, there remains a pressing need to address declining productivity levels.



The US economy notably expanded by 2.5 percent in the preceding year, a growth rate that far surpassed that of most other advanced economies, according to data from the Commerce Department. Georgieva attributed this growth to sustainable household consumption, robust business investments, and efforts to mitigate supply chain disruptions, all of which have contributed to the resilience of the US economy amidst various challenges.



The remarks from Georgieva come ahead of the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, where leaders of global financial institutions are set to convene. Her statements hint at an upward revision in the IMF's projections for global economic growth compared to earlier estimates from January. At that time, the IMF had forecasted a global growth rate of 3.1 percent for 2024 and 3.2 percent for 2025.



While expressing a degree of optimism regarding the avoidance of a global recession and stagflation, Georgieva cautioned against complacency, emphasizing that significant challenges still loom on the horizon. Despite the positive trajectory, concerns persist, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to address ongoing economic uncertainties and risks.



Georgieva's remarks reflect a nuanced assessment of the global economic landscape, acknowledging both the strides made in economic recovery and the persistent challenges that warrant attention from policymakers and stakeholders worldwide. As discussions unfold during the upcoming meetings, the focus is likely to remain on fostering sustainable and inclusive growth while navigating through evolving economic dynamics and uncertainties.

