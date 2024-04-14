Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases Poll Manifesto Titled 'Modi Ki Guarantee', Focus On Poor And Women

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With its main focus on upliftment of women, youth and the poor, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its election manifesto - Sankalp Patra - for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Sunday. It was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The saffron camp focuses on the bringing forward more Lakhpati Didis. It promises to make electricity bills zero with the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. "One Nation, One Election" and "single electoral roll" are two of the main points of emphasis in the BJP election manifesto. The party wants the country's economy to rank third in the globe.

The manifesto targets GYAN - which are schemes for the 'Gareeb' (poor), 'Yuva' (youth), 'Annadaata' (farmers), and 'Nari' (women). It also focuses on making India prosperous, strengthening its international relations, and fostering the development of the country's heritage, among others.

PM Modi's address after releasing poll manifesto

PM Modi referred to the manifesto as "Vksit Bharat ka sankalp" during his speech at the manifesto launch ceremony. He asserted that Modi has promised to keep the free ration program in place for the ensuing five years. "We'll now focus on generating income from power and cutting crores of people' electricity bills to nothing. The PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme has been put into effect," he continued.

"Nivesh se Naukri" is our main priority, and the youth of India is reflected in our manifesto," he declared. The prime minister declared, "We have demonstrated that we have kept our word."It is Modi's Guarantee that free ration scheme will continue to be operational for the next five years.“We will ensure that the poor person's food plate is nutritious, satisfying, and affordable,” the PM said.

“Every senior citizen over the age of 70 years will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme,” the prime minister said, adding that they could belong to any economic background.

In the making of the 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party, over 4 lakh suggestions from the NaMo app and over 10 lakh suggestions from other channels have been taken into consideration“We screened them and thought about the financial implications of the suggestions made,” Rajnath Singh said. He further said, "Every promise carries Modi ki Guarantee that is equivalent to 24-carat gold standard."

Speaking before the release, BJP president JP Nadda said,“We will continue to work to take forward the ideology of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Our manifesto reflects what the founding fathers of the BJP had envisioned for the country.”

“PM Modi has simplified the vision for the common man to understand and called it 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas',” Nadda added.

The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including vans sent across the country and social media campaigns, to seek people's suggestions.

