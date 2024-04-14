Vatican against sex-alteration surgery

(MENAFN) In a recent doctrinal note titled 'Doctrine of the Faith "Dignitas Infinita" on Human Dignity', the Vatican has taken a firm stance against gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy, equating them with abortion and euthanasia in terms of threats to human dignity. This statement reinforces Pope Francis' previous characterization of transgenderism as a "dangerous ideology" contributing to a "global war" against traditional family values.



The document underscores the Catholic Church's belief that individuals should accept their lives and bodies as gifts from God, rejecting any attempts to alter them as playing God. It criticizes gender theory for seeking to negate the significance of sexual difference, which the Vatican views as integral to human identity.



Particularly noteworthy is the Vatican's assertion that sex-change interventions, as a general rule, jeopardize the unique dignity inherent in every person from the moment of conception.



However, the paper makes a distinction between voluntary gender transitions and cases involving individuals with congenital or acquired genital abnormalities.



This statement comes amidst a nuanced approach by the Vatican on LGBTQ+ issues. While maintaining its traditional stance on marriage and family, the Church has shown some flexibility, permitting priests to bless same-sex couples outside of formal religious ceremonies.



Additionally, transgender believers are recognized as eligible for sacraments like baptism and roles such as godparents, with the caveat of avoiding public scandal.



The Vatican's latest pronouncement underscores its commitment to upholding traditional teachings on human dignity and sexuality while acknowledging the complexities of modern society. It signals a continued engagement with contemporary ethical debates, reaffirming the Church's role as a moral authority in the face of evolving social norms.

