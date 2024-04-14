Oleshchuk Confirms Ukrainian Pilots Hit Russian Facility In Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 13, Ukrainian pilots carried out an effective strike on an enemy facility in the Luhansk region.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.



"Having paused, I thank the pilots of the Air Forces for a successful, and most importantly, an effective strike on an enemy facility in the Luhansk region on April 13, 2024. The Ukrainian pilots did an excellent job and returned to the base," the commander emphasized.

According to Oleshchuk, there will be more such strikes on the rear of Russian troops when Ukraine receives more missiles from its Western partners.

As reported, on April 13, explosions were heard in the area of a machine-building plant in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.