Bank Leads Tree Planting Initiative

(MENAFN- The Post) STANDARD Lesotho Bank spearheaded planting of tens of thousands of trees alongside King Letsie III and Prime Minister Sam Matekane this week. Demonstrating its unwavering support to environmental conservation, the bank led the job at Ha-Tsiu in Thaba-Tseka to mark the National Tree Planting Day. The bank has donated 82 000 trees distributed across various districts in mitigating the detrimental impacts of global warming and soil erosion. Notably, 10 000 trees were planted specifically in Ha-Tsiu, marking a significant step towards sustainable land conservation in the region. The bank solidified its commitment to environmental sustainability by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry in 2021, pledging an investment of M600 000 to aid the ministry in procuring trees for widespread planting initiatives. Renewing its dedication this year, the bank has extended the MOU and increased its investment to a total of 750 000, ensuring continued support for national tree planting efforts until 2026. Graced by the presence of the king, his Prime Minister, and Forestry Minister Letsema Adontsi, the initiative drew support from various stakeholders, including World Vision Lesotho and Vodacom Lesotho. Notably, Vodacom Lesotho supported the bank in tree planting in Ha-Ntsi, Maseru, while World Vision supported tree planting in Matelile, Mafeteng. Manyathela Kheleli, the Standard Lesotho Bank Brand and Marketing Manager, speaking on behalf of the bank's Chief Executive, emphasised the bank's commitment to environmental conservation. “At Standard Lesotho Bank, we say that Lesotho is our home, and we drive her growth,” Kheleli said.“This simply means that the Kingdom of Lesotho is our home, and we strive to see it grow,” he said. “Today, we have taken an active role to address some of the many hurdles faced by Lesotho and the world globally, regarding the safeguarding of the natural environment with tree planting.” Kheleli said global warming resulting in severe droughts, storms, and unusually high temperatures and the resultant damage to crops underscores the urgent need for arresting the challenges of the ozone layer that can only be arrested by tree planting. “Standard Lesotho Bank is dedicated to understanding and addressing this issue comprehensively,” he said. “Our involvement in the tree planting initiative spans three years, during which we have demonstrated unwavering support.” The bank says the National Tree Planting Day at Ha-Tsiu stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, with the bank at the forefront of environmental stewardship. Through the stakeholders' sustained commitment, Lesotho's natural resources will be safeguarded and a sustainable future fostered for generations to come, the bank says. The King urged the community to nurture the planted trees. He called on the Ministry of Forestry and Environment to ensure proper follow-up on the nationwide planting efforts, allowing donors to witness the tangible impact of their contributions. Staff Reporter

