Sidharthan Death Case: CBI Conducts Dummy Inspection At Veterinary College Campus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: The CBI conducted a dummy inspection in the hostel washroom, where Sidharth, a second-year student at Pookode Veterinary College was found dead. The scientific examination was led by DIG Lovely. A forensic team from Delhi also reached the hostel.

The CBI team reached the hostel around 9:30 am today. The investigation team consisting of 10 persons including DIGs and two SPs reached the hostel. The investigation team inspected the room where Siddharth was brutally beaten, the courtyard where he was the victim of a mob trial, and the washroom where he was found hanging. The scientific test was carried out with a dummy of Siddharth's weight and height.

Sidharthan was found hanging inside the toilet of the men's hostel at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad on February 18.

The CBI submitted an FIR in the Mananthavady Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in the case regarding the death of Pookode Veterinary University student JS Sidharthan on April 8.