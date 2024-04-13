US Spots Military Assets, Including Missile And Drone Movement In Iran: CNN

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iran has been observed by the US moving military assets within its borders, including drones and cruise missiles, indicating potential preparations for launching attacks on Israeli targets from its territory, as reported by CNN.

According to two sources closely linked to US intelligence, cited by CNN, this movement of military assets may also be an attempt by Iran to dissuade Israel or the US from launching a potential counterattack on Iranian soil.

One of the sources disclosed that US intelligence has monitored Iran's preparation of up to 100 cruise missiles, suggesting a significant level of readiness for potential offensive actions.

Iran aims for its strike on Israel to have a substantial impact, but it also seeks to avoid confrontation with Israel and the US. Consequently, US intelligence assessments suggest that Iran might utilize proxy forces to carry out the initial attack.

The tension between Iran and Israel has escalated, marked by a recent missile strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, resulting in casualties, including a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran blamed Israel for the attack and vowed a strong retaliation, while Israel remained silent on the matter.

The US has heightened its state of readiness due to the looming threat of an Iranian strike on targets in Israel, including those with American interests.

US President Joe Biden warned Iran against carrying out the potential strike, emphasizing the US's commitment to defending Israel and urging Tehran to refrain from further escalation.

On the evening of April 12, over 50 rockets were launched from Lebanon into Israel, intensifying regional tensions and raising concerns about further escalations in the conflict.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram