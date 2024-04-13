EU Is Azerbaijan's Biggest Supporter When It Comes To De-Mining, Says EU Committee Chair

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Proud to make a difference: The EU is Azerbaijan's biggestsupporter when it comes to de-mining,” Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Chair of the Political andSecurity Committee of the European Union Delphine Pronk on herofficial "X " account.

“By training an all-female de-mining team, the EU helps toincrease the role women play in security,” she added.