Zombie Drug Xylazine Complicates Mexico’S Opioid Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Mexico, health officials have issued a stark warning about Xylazine, a veterinary sedative often dubbed "tranq dope" or "zombie drug."



This substance is now infiltrating the illicit opioid markets of Tijuana and Mexicali.



These developments echo the troubles experienced in the U.S., where the same substance has significantly worsened the opioid epidemic, particularly in cities like Philadelphia.



An investigative study spearheaded by Mexico's National Council for Science and Technology (CONACYT) shed light on this issue.



It analyzed 300 drug residue samples and found Xylazine in 61 instances.



Originally not the focus of the research, which aimed to detect any adulterants, the prominence of Xylazine was both a surprise and a concern.



The presence of Xylazine complicates public health responses significantly.







Unlike standard opioids, Xylazine does not respond to naloxone, the usual antidote for opioid overdoses.



This non-opioid sedative can induce severe respiratory depression.



It can also create serious skin infections, potentially leading to life-threatening conditions or even amputation.



Moreover, the addition of Xylazine to opioids like heroin and fentanyl increases the danger.



This elevates the likelihood of fatal overdoses and complicates treatment efforts for those addicted.



This challenge underscores the need for refined public health strategies.



It also highlights the necessity for robust international collaboration to address the nuances of this expanding crisis.



The situation calls for a reevaluation of current health protocols.



Additionally, there is a need for enhanced international dialogue to effectively tackle the emerging threat of drug adulteration.



It's imperative for global health leaders to consider these developments in their strategies.



They must navigate the complexities of polydrug use scenarios that now include hazardous adulterants such as Xylazine.

Background

Mexican authorities have reported seizing 1,727 kilograms of fentanyl last year, a similar amount to the seizures in 2022 when nearly 2,086 kilograms were confiscated.



National Guard Commander David Córdova Campos provided these figures, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crimes.



Since Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office, 7,565 kilograms of fentanyl have been seized, and 1,740 laboratories producing synthetic drugs have been dismantled.



The announcement comes at a time when the significant consumption of fentanyl is causing concerns, particularly in the United States.

