Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Offers Versatile And Reliable Cross-Border Logistics In The USMCA Region Amid Railroad Disruptions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Temporary railroad shutdowns in December 2023 stranded nearly 10,000 rail cars on both sides of the U.S. and Mexico border with embargoed goods on over 60 trains

With disruptions to cross-border trade on the rise, companies are seeking more reliable ways to organize, facilitate, and monitor their cross-border shipments

Fr8Tech, a tech company on a mission to revolutionize cross-border shipping, has positioned itself as the go-to brand for such services through its Fr8App system Fr8App seamlessly connects shippers with carriers and drivers, and offers comprehensive real-time tracking, fleet management, live pricing, and transportation management

The ongoing migrant crisis has exposed the downsides of reliance on America's railroad network ( ). Two international railway crossing bridges in Texas were temporarily shut down in December 2023 following a reported surge in smuggling of migrants through Mexico by train.

The shutdown stranded nearly 10,000 rail cars on both sides of the border, with goods embargoed on over 60 trains every day of the closure ( ).

Situations like these have highlighted the value of a reliable and dependable way to organize, facilitate, and monitor cross-border shipments, especially within the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) region. Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”), a tech company that is...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FRGT are available in the company's newsroom at



Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN