Yukon Workers At Parsons Inc. In Faro Join The United Steelworkers Union 

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the support of the United Steelworkers union (USW) and the Yukon Federation of Labour, workers at Parsons Inc. at the Faro Rehabilitation Mine Project have been certified by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board to join the USW. The workers are set to begin the process of negotiating for better working conditions, fair wages and improved treatment from their employer.



“The decision by workers at Parsons Inc. to unionize marks a new chapter in their journey towards justice, equality and improved working conditions, and is a testament to their unity and determination,” said Chad Sedrovic, USW organizer.

“This effort sets an inspiring example for other workers facing similar struggles, demonstrating that with unity and determination, positive change is not only possible but achievable. These workers deserve fair wages in accordance with industry standards in the Yukon and they need a safe worksite and protection from bullying and harassment,” said Sedrovic.

Currently, approximately 70 employees are working on the Faro water remediation program at Parsons Inc. They play a crucial role in treating the water and surrounding area of the abandoned Faro mine site.

“It's been very troubling to see some of the practices occurring at the site and frankly we were tired of having our questions ignored or dismissed, and being given excuse after excuse of why things can't change,” said Stan Whittaker, new USW member at Parsons Inc.

“People up here need help and we need a voice and a good union to make ourselves heard. Corporate profits should never supersede workers' rights to a fair work environment, or being able to ensure corners aren't cut to get the job done. At the end of the day, we want to make sure Parsons can't change the rules based on favouritism or favours and to ensure all employees are given the same rights and opportunities. We are looking for fair standard wages, better treatment and industry standards for this type of work,” added Whittaker.

Workers at Parsons are in the process of cleaning large amounts of water and restoring land desolated by mining operations so that it can one day be returned, pristine and uncontaminated, to Indigenous communities.

“This victory will not only benefit the workers at Parsons Inc., but it also is an example for other workers facing similar challenges in the Yukon and across Canada,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada and the Territories.

“By joining our union, these workers are showing that with solidarity and determination, they can stand up for their rights to make positive changes in their workplaces. Our union looks forward to supporting these workers in advocating for their rights and ensuring their voices are heard. We hope a first collective agreement that respects and recognizes the work they do can be reached quickly,” said Lunny.

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

Workers who are interested in joining the USW should visit betterworknow for more information.

