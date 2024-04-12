BJP Drops Names Of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar From List Of Star Campaigners For Maha

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a revised list of 40-star campaigners for Maharashtra after it dropped the names of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

BJP's move comes days after the NCP (SP) had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP for violating the Representation of the People Act and poll code by publishing the names of individuals from other parties (CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Ajit Pawar) as their star campaigners released last month.

NCP (SP) had argued that the BJP had published the names of various individuals from other political parties as part of their Star Campaigner List which is violative of Section 77 of the Representation of People's Act.

The revised list was released when the polling for 5 constituencies from East Vidarbha is slated for April 19.

The new list comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J.P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Vishnu Deo Sai, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Shiv Prakash, Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athavale, Narayan Rane, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Raosaheb Danve-Patil, Ashok Chavan, Vinod Tawde, Ashish Shekhar, Pankaja Munde Plave, Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Girish Mahajan, Ravindra Chavan, K Annamalai, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kisan, Bhagwat Karad, Amar Sable, Pravin Darekar, Gopichand Papalkar and Ashish Deshmukh.