Chibougamau Independent Mines, East Block Transaction

Shareholders can refer to the Chibougamau Independent press release dated August 14, 2023 for the terms of the transaction. Apart from the purchase price which has been adjusted upward by $500,000, both Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. will each retain a 2% Gross Metal Royalty on all the East Block claims subject to a 0.5% buyback option.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

