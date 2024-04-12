Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians In Tubas, West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 12 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed on Friday two Palestinians in separate incidents in the city of Tubas, West Bank, said multiple sources.

The Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) indicated that Mohammad Daraghmeh, son of late Palestinian detainee Omar Daraghmeh, was killed during an Israeli operation, which targeted a vehicle in the city.

Daraghmeh senior passed away in Israeli prisons on October 23, 2023.

In a different incident, Israeli soldiers shot dead in the head Palestinian youth Mohammad Shamawi during an operation in southern Tubas, a medical source verified.

Three other Palestinians sustained injuries during the attack, it added. (end)

