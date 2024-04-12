British Airways Introduces New App To Ensure Smooth Flights

(MENAFN- AzerNews) British Airways has announced it will start using two newnext-generation weather apps to help it plan flights optimally. Thenew technology will replace the airline's existingmanually-produced weather report system, delivering instant weatherdata for better planning decisions.

BA to roll out new weather apps

The British carrier will implement two new weather apps into itsoperations ahead of the summer travel season, enhancing the qualityof weather data for both pilots and flight planning teams. Thefirst app - Guidor by French firm SkyConseil - will give pilotsaccess to real-time weather data from The Weather Company,delivering accurate and instant weather data.

As for the second app, set to roll out in the future, BA'sIntegrated Operations Control Center will have access to WSIFusion, which will coordinate with the first app pilots are using -this app draws on a wide range of data, including radar, satelliteand meteorological sources, to better predict weather patterns onthe flight path.

The airline says the apps were specifically curated to "meet theexact needs" of its network, which now comprises destinations inover 75 countries. British Airways is investing heavily inmodernizing its operations, having announced a £7 billion ($8.8billion) investment last month - one of its recent upgradesinvolved replacing a paper-based engineer log system with a newElectronic Aircraft Maintenance (eLog) system.