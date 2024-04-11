(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) N2OFF (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE: 80W) (formerly known as Save Foods Inc.), a pioneer agrifood tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, and its subsidiary NTWO OFF Ltd., are focused on capturing market opportunities with established companies that are wanting to reduce N2O greenhouse-gas emissions in agriculture. As part of that focus, the company is implementing an inset monetizing strategy that includes collaborating with established companies with environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives. According to the announcement, ARO Vulcani Institute's Dr. Dror Minz is not aware of any other technologies dedicated to the reduction of N2O greenhouse emission for agriculture.“While N2OFF's technology is still in development, the company is hopeful about its potential,” said N2OFF CEO David Palach in the press release.“We are excited to initiate an inset strategy, enabling us to approach the market and contribute to emission-reduction efforts in agriculture. By partnering with companies committed to sustainability, we believe we have the potential to play a role in reducing N2O emissions.”

About N2OFF Inc.

N2OFF (formerly known as Save Foods Inc.) is an innovative agrifood tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (“N2O”) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF also has a minority ownership in Plantify Foods Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSX.V that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free and nonallergenic and that use whole natural ingredients and are easy to prepare.

