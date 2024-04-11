UN Calls On Sudan's Conflicting Parties To Abide By Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan called on the warring parties to adhere to an immediate ceasefire, end attacks on civilians, and ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to millions of people in need.

This came in a press release coinciding with the conflict in the country entering its second year.

According to the United Nations, fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has killed thousands of civilians since it broke out on April 15, 2023.



More than six million people have been internally displaced, while about two million people have fled to neighboring countries. About 24 million people need aid, and 18 million suffer from acute food insecurity.

The fact-finding mission experts indicated that the warring parties in Sudan did not respond to the call of the Security Council in its Resolution No. 2724 regarding the cessation of hostilities during the month of Ramadan, and called for an immediate ceasefire and commitment to a comprehensive peace process.

The mission's experts also called on UN member states to exercise their influence over the warring parties to stop the fighting and immediately bring peace, justice and democracy to Sudan.

