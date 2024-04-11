(MENAFN- Baystreet) CarMax Swoons on Quarterly Figures

Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, April 11, 2024

Rail Vision Trumpets Purchase Order

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) saw its share price notch higher Thursday, as the Israeli-based technology company announced that it has received an initial purchase order amounting to approximately $1 million as part of a contract valued at up to $5 million with a leading US-based rail and leasing services company that the Company announced back in January. The order is for the purchase of Rail Vision's AI-based ShuntingYard products, which are expected to be installed during the third quarter of this year.

“We're delighted with the successful execution of our contract with this esteemed customer, marking the receipt of our initial order from it. Since the start of 2024, we've been expanding our presence in the U.S., achieving significant milestones in collaboration with leading companies in the rail industry. We intend to persist in our marketing endeavors, recognizing the growing demand for our innovative AI-driven safety solutions,” said Rail Vision CEO Shahar Hania.

The first phase of the contract is valued at $1,000,000. Follow-on orders for additional ShuntingYard products, valued at up to $4,000,000, are subject to customer approval. The contract also includes specific purchase quotas that, if met, provide the customer with exclusivity in the North American industrial railyards switching segment.

Shares in RVSN began Thursday trading settled seven cents, or 4.5%, to $1.50.









