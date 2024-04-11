Ukraine, Slovakia Sign Cooperation Roadmap

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico have signed a roadmap for cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the signing ceremony took place after government consultations in Michalovce.

In the presence of the two countries' prime ministers, Ukrainian and Slovak government officials also signed a memorandum of understanding between the Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Authority of the Slovak Republic and the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadaster and an agreement between the Ministry of Interior of the Slovak Republic and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on cooperation and interaction in chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear safety.

Shmyhal calls meeting in Michalovce, Slovakia, "historic"

The two countries' foreign ministers also signed an inter-governmental agreement on the paid activities of family members of diplomatic representatives and consular institutions.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Economy of Slovakia and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine regarding cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

Ukrainian-Slovak government consultations were held on Thursday in the Slovak town of Michalovce, closer to the border with Ukraine.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram