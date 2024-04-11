(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Drops Wednesday

TSX Red by NoonTSX Opens Lower as Central Bank Stands PatFutures Grow Ahead of BoC WordTSX Jumps Triple Digits Previous Articles Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, April 11, 2024







Lower Open Foreseen for TSX Barrick in Focus Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by receding expectations of a June rate cut and falling oil prices.The TSX Composite remained negative 162.65 points to conclude Wednesday at 22,199.13.June futures slipped 0.4% Thursday.The Canadian dollar was flat at 73.05 cents U.S.Gold prices steadied amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties while copper continued its uptrend on a softer dollar and firm market fundamentals.Pre-market prices for Barrick Gold were around $24.48.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange eased 0.87 points Wednesday to 587.30.ON WALLSTREETStock futures fell Thursday morning as Wall Street looked ahead to a second key inflation report.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials index slumped 147 points, or 0.4%, to 38,610.Futures for the S&P 500 fell 22.25 points, or 0.4%, to 5,185.50.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite doffed 54 points, or 0.3%, to 18,142.75.The March reading of the producer price index is slated for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect wholesale prices to have grown by 0.3% in March, and 0.2% when excluding food and energy.The early stages of earnings season continue Thursday, with CarMax shares falling more than 7% after disappointing on both top and bottom lines. The unofficial start to the period commences with big bank earnings from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup on Friday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.4% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell back 0.3%.Oil prices gave back 34 cents to $85.87 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices gained $4.70 to $2,353.10 U.S. an ounce.

